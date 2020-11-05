Smog situation seems under control for now: Punjab Relief Commissioner

LAHORE: Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar said Thursday the air quality monitoring of the region suggests the smog situation in Punjab is under control, ARY News reported.

The relief commissioner stressed that in order to prevent incurring damages due to Covid and smog on one’s health we have strictly advised people to use masks.

Underscoring the actions taken by the administration against activities that contribute to smog the relief commissioner said they lodged complaints against 139 and arrested 10 people found driving vehicles that discharge heavy exhaust.

He noted the amount of fine to be Rs1.82 million amassed in challans to such vehicles across Punjab yesterday while also noted that 355 such cars were impounded.

READ: PMD cautions against Smog, advises use of masks and glasses

The Met Office has advised the people to use masks and glasses in smoggy conditions during the month of November to avoid health problems.

It may be underlined Pakistan Meteorological department in an advisory released today has said brief exposure to smog could lead to severe health issues for people.

It is to be mentioned here that smog causes a variety of ailments from minor pains to deadly pulmonary pneumonia and asthma diseases.

The smoke produced by automobiles and stubble burning in agricultural areas converts into smog during the month of November with falling temperature. It normally persists when the mean temperature remains in the range of 19-21 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

