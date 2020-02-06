Providing relief to masses govt’s top priority: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that after achieving economic stability, the government is now focusing on providing maximum relief to the masses, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of lawmakers hailing from Hazara division at his office on Thursday, PM Imran said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government striving hard to overcome inflation.

In order to control prices of essential food items and inflation, the government is evolving a comprehensive strategy abut demand and supply to facilitate the people.

He said that Pakistan has great potential for growth in the tourism sector and added that the government is taking concrete steps to promote the sector.

Read More: Pakistan’s economy to take off in 2020: PM Imran

Earlier on January 1, Expressing hope, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan’s economy will take off in year 2020.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with laying of the foundation of a new campus of the Air University in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that stock market boosted and dollar stabilized in the past year owing to the effective measures taken by the incumbent government.

“No doubt the nation had to go through a tough time,” he said and added that hard times come to test nations.

The prime minister had vowed that the government will steer the country out of all crises and added that his vision is to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.

Comments

comments