Relief work in full swing in rain-hit Karachi: ISPR

KARACHI: Pakistan Army continued with its relief and rescue efforts in rain-hit Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan Army, in collaboration with the civil administration established 32 medical camps in various areas of the metropolis to provide necessary medical care to the masses. Three mobile hospitals have been set up in Surjani Town, Saadi Town and Qayyumabad, read the statement.

A 50-bed hospital has been established in Surjani Town, ISPR said, adding that 56 relief camps have been established in different areas of the metropolis for the ran-affected people. Dewatering of nine sites in Karachi has been completed.

The military’ media wing said that cooked meal was being distributed among the affectees in various areas while Army’s boats were busy in shifting people to safer places.

Meanwhile, Army officers conducted aerial visit of the metropolis to monitor the situation and relief work, said ISPR. Army troops have stopped the outflow of water from the Malir River by repairing cracks that emerged in its walls, read the statement.

