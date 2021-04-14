Religious party workers start attacking media workers in different cities

LAHORE: Activists of the religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesting in different cities of the country have started targeting the employees of different private news channels.

According to details, the religious party workers attacked a reporter of a private news channel who was covering the protest in Lahore.

The protestors also attacked the cameraman of private news channel and forcibly deleted footage of violence from the camera. The protesters also tore up the clothes of a reporter and cameraman.

Similarly, in another incident of attack on media workers, the violent protesters pelted stones on ARY News DSNG and smashed the windscreen of the van.

The protesters also attacked ARY News reporter in Faisalabad.

It is to be mentioned here that the activists of a religious group have staged sit-ins at various points in several cities for the past three days across the country.

The government of Pakistan today decided to ban religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference, announced that keeping in view the party’s recent activities including abduction of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.

