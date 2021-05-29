WATCH: ‘Unwelcome visitor’ interrupts reporter’s live shot

In a strange interruption during a live telecast, a reporter was forced to cut short his live shot moments after an insect could be seen crawling on his suit.

The entire episode was captured on cameras as CNN reporter Manu Raju can be seen preparing to give his byte. The video shows a large insect is crawling on his suit and making its way to his neck.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mr Raju said, “Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier.” The clip has garnered over 1.7 million views and nearly 47,000 likes within a few hours of uploading.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021



The insect that graced Mr. Raju’s shot was a cicada, known to stay underground for two to 17 years. In the clip, the journalist is initially oblivious of the fact that the cicada is crawling on his suit.

He only feels the insect once it reaches his neck. He instantly flicks it off his body and exclaims in shock. “Do I have more on me? Are they in my hair?” the reporter asks, as his colleagues assure him that there are none amid laughter.

The video has garnered an array of comments from the netizens, who praised the journalist for the composure he maintained during the live telecast.

It’s gonna come down to you vs @abbydphillip (lizard attack in Florida) vs. @joejohnscnn (a rodent of some kind outside the White House) for best live shot animal moment. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) May 27, 2021

LOL, Manu! I have to say you really kept your cool. I think many other folks would have been like that Florida weatherman who saw a cockroach and flipped out! Those cicadas are no jokes. pic.twitter.com/mcGEmZuq2q — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 27, 2021

