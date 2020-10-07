LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has decreed on Wednesday the appointments and transfers of five Additional Inspector Generals (AIGs) in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued to that effect, the reshuffle at the helm of police has been announced today wherein Azhar Hameed Khokhar is appointed AIG Establishment.

Ghulam Rasool Zahid of the Punjab police has been given the charge of AIG of Internal Police Accountability Branch (IAB), the notification read.

On the other hand, Shahid Hanif has been appointed AIG Punjab Highway while Kanwar Shahrukh has delegated the responsibility of AIG Training.

Moreover, Sahibzada Muhammad Shahzad Sultan is to take to the charge of AIG Operations Punjab.

The notification with immediate effect has been issued and is acquired by ARY News.

Earlier it was reported on ARY News that the prospects of further reshuffles in the Police department were ripe following the appointment of Inam Ghani as the new Punjab Inspector General.

Since the transfer of outgoing IGP Shoaib Dastagir, owing to controversies between him and the provincial government, the police department is resounding with impending transfers and new appointments.

