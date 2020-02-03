Efforts underway to control raging residential building fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A residential building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D caught fire on Monday and required immediate rescue and relief efforts, ARY News reported.

Local police and Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Fire Brigade reached the building in question and are currently trying to douse the fire and get the situation under control.

Read More: At least 11 killed as van catches fire in Sargodha

The rangers and the police saved the residents and relocated them to a safe location.

The fire started due to clothes hung to dry near a geyser, the clothes caught fire that eventually spread.

Earlier on January 28, eight persons, including a woman and two children, were killed when a fire erupted after a cylinder exploded at a spray factory situated in Shahdara, Lahore.

Read More: Fire erupts in grounded plane at Karachi airport

According to the rescue sources, the roof of the factory caved-in due to intensity of the fire that took over the entire factory situated in Imamia colony of Shahdara.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Rescue teams faced hardship in carrying out operation due to darkness as the transformer of the factory also burnt in the fire.

Comments

comments