Resolution seeking opening of beauty parlours submitted in PA

LAHORE: A resolution has tabled in Punjab Assembly seeking opening of beauty parlours and hairdressers’ shops in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Sadia Taimoor.

“This sector gives huge amount in terms of taxes to the government, they should be allowed to do business after adopting precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak”, the resolution reads.

Millions of the people are employed in the beauty industry and closer due to coronavirus outbreak is denting the economy and creating hurdles for the people.

Read more: No prediction for lockdown’s continuation after April 14: Asad Umar

The government of Punjab has extended the lockdown till April 14 in a move to control over spread of novel coronavirus.

Ministry for Interior, Punjab had issued a notification on the matter formalising the decisions.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said he cannot make any prediction regarding the end or continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

