No prediction for lockdown’s continuation after April 14: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said he cannot make any prediction regarding the end or continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown across the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that no predictions could be made regarding the restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis would be lifted after April 14 or not. He added that the decision regarding the lockdown will be taken this week by the federal government.

“Pakistani nation is exhibiting discipline [amid lockdown to contain coronavirus pandemic] excluding people from some areas avoiding to adopt precautionary measures. We are getting achievements in stopping the spread of the virus.”

“I’m not saying that coronavirus has not spread but its pace is slowed down after imposing restrictions in cities. The virus spread can be ended through social distancing and safety measures.”

The minister admitted that the national economy was facing impacts of lockdown.

“Our capability to conduct coronavirus tests was lesser as compared to the other countries, however, Pakistan has overcome the issue after increasing its capacity and mechanisms for the functionalisation of hospitals to cope with the current situation,” said Umar.

“We have to protect our doctors and paramedical staff as they are our heroes. The government is also increasing the number of ventilators across the country. We are trying our best for not to lose control over the health-related issues.

Highlighting the miseries of weaker sections of the society, Umar said the government is well-aware about their difficulties. He paid tribute to the social workers for serving the nationals in a difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of coronavirus patients has reached to 2,899 in Pakistan including 18 people in critical condition while the reported deaths are 45 from the virus.

