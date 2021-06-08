Veteran star Bushra Ansari has special advice for young TikTok stars in the wake of her public spat with TikToker Jannat Mirza.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram to address the escalating feud between her and Mirza, explaining where her harsh comments had come from. “I just saw the picture and instantly got emotional about the disgrace to minorities. Without seeing or knowing that it was Jannat Mirza’s unintentional mistake… and she had already apologized,” she said.

Bushra Ansari also added that she had no clue about who Mirza was and that she had deleted her comment after finding out that Mirza had already apologized. “So kids, behave yourself. It was a confusion exactly like she did that without realizing it. I am not teaching Islam. But we’ve to be just humans and respect humanity.”

She also had some important advice for youngsters at the end of her lengthy note: “Young kids are going to live and enjoy this life longer than us but you’ve to respect your elders even if they scold you for your mistakes.”

Ansari and Mirza have been battling it out on social media ever since Bushra Ansari slammed Mirza for wearing a Christian cross in a viral video, which Mirza had already deleted and apologized for.

“Aik dur fitteh mun to banta hai, in jaahil stars par afsos. Na Islam ka pata na kisi or religion ka (This calls for a facepalm. Disappointed by these ignorant stars. They have no regard for Islam, nor any other religion),” Ansari had said.

Mirza had then called Bushra Ansari out for her misplaced comment, taking to Instagram stories to say, “This is not okay at all!”

“Please do not judge anyone without knowing anything, Amma Jee. I respect you a lot but you can’t defame anyone without knowing the facts,” she added.

Mirza also made some explosive remarks of her own against Bushra Ansari, saying, “Islam ki baat ap kese karsakti hain aunty, ap koi tableeghi jamaat nahi chala rahin (How are you talking about Islam? You’re not running an Islamic movement here).”

