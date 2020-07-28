‘We shall respond with all our might if provoked,’ warns COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that their defence preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing a handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-1 to Armoured Corps Regiment at Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “If provoked, we shall respond and respond with all our might.”

#COAS visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) today. COAS was chief guest at the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-1 to Armoured Corps Regiment. Tank Al Khalid-1 is joint venture with friendly countries China and Ukraine. During the ceremony Tank Al Khalid-1 displayed (1/5) pic.twitter.com/3mbqQ5qwxF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 28, 2020

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS lauded the efforts of HIT towards the attainment of self-reliance and manufacturing of world-class indigenous defence products, direly needed in evolving security environment.

Tank Al Khalid-1 is a joint venture with friendly countries China and Ukraine, said ISPR.

Read More: Any Indian misadventure will have ‘uncontrollable consequences’, warns Pakistan Army

Earlier on June 3, expressing grave concerns over continuous and unproved ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had warned that there will be ‘uncontrollable and unintended consequences’ of any military adventurism.

Talking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR had warned India not to ‘play with fire’ and added that Pakistan was fully prepared and would respond with full might to any Indian military adventure. He had said that India had seen its manifestation last year.

