Will respond strongly to any misadventure from India: DG ISPR

DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said Pakistan will respond strongly in case of any misadventure from India.

In a tweet reacting over allegations of the Indian army general, Asif Ghafoor termed them usual blatant lies. He said AJK is open to foreign media and UNMOGIP to visit a place of their own choice. Can you do the same?

In another tweet, warning India of any misadventure, DG ISPR said, “Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of Feb 27, 2019.”

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination till the very end.

