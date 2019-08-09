Will respond strongly to any misadventure from India: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said Pakistan will respond strongly in case of any misadventure from India.

In a tweet reacting over allegations of the Indian army general, Asif Ghafoor termed them usual blatant lies. He said AJK is open to foreign media and UNMOGIP to visit a place of their own choice. Can you do the same?

Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same? https://t.co/dVVMVxcKIs — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2019

In another tweet, warning India of any misadventure, DG ISPR said, “Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of Feb 27, 2019.”

Should there be an attempt by Indian Army to undertake any misadventure, Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of 27 Feb 2019.

Thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades. Current surge won’t succeed either. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2019

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination till the very end.

