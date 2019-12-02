Sindh in principle decides restoration of student unions: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has in principle decided to restore student unions in educational institutions of the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law Murtaza Wahab in press conference here said that the provincial law department has initiated consultations for restoration of the student unions.

“We had in past backed unions. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also talked about (revival of ) the student unions and the chief minister of Sindh has directed for restoration of these student bodies in the province,” Wahab said.

The Ministry of Law has initiated consultations over the matter, provincial adviser further said.

“A meeting was also held with the representatives of students who have submitted their demands and recommendations to the government,” he said.

The bill for revival of the unions in academic institutions will be tabled in the provincial assembly after its approval from the provincial cabinet, Murtaza Wahab added.

