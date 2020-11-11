Rs5mn reward announced for clue to killers of Maulana Adil     

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced Rs 5 million reward for any information leading to the arrest of the assassins of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the provincial government announced a bounty of Rs5 million against the credible information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The provincial government urged the people to provide information related to the suspects in their nearby police station.

“The identity of persons who would help the police would be kept secret,” read the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil along with his driver had been gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi. Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.

Earlier on October 14, High-level investigation team probing the assassination of Maulana Dr. Adil and his driver in Shah Faisal Colony had recommended announcing a reward of Rs 5 million in assisting authorities in the arrest of the killers.

A letter in this regard had been written by a member of the investigation team, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid to the home department Sindh. The home department was considering to issue a notification regarding the reward money that day.

