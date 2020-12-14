Rickshaw driver lands in hot water for littering in Karachi

KARACHI: A rickshaw driver was arrested for littering in Karachi’s North Nazimabad neighbourhood on Monday, according to Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police.

They said a police team on routine patrol saw the citizen throwing trash from the rickshaw and pulled over. It arrested him on charges of littering in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC imposed by the Sindh Home Department.

A police officer said action as per law is being taken against the alleged violator.

Last year in September, the Sindh government had banned open littering in the metropolis through Section 144, empowering the police to make arrests of people found violating the ban for 90 days.

“It has been noticed in various parts of the city during the [ongoing cleanliness] drive that garbage is haphazardly and indiscriminately being thrown on the streets which cause a public nuisance,” a notification issued by the home department said.

