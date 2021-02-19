Right use of cannabis? Varsity makes clothing from hemp fabric as cotton substitute

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has claimed to produce antiseptic clothing fabric from canabis plant which they say can be used as substitute for cotton is it falls short, ARY News reported Friday.

In an exclusive segment with ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera, the university chairman Dr Assad Farooq said the fabric comprising 20 per cent of cannabis (hemp) and 80 pc fibre, which will be available in the markets soon, will not only be economical and durable but antimicrobial as well.

Dr Farooq said the growing of hemp is sustainable and requires minimal support and imports.

It may be noted that use of cannabis is against the law in Pakistan for its notorious consumption as drugs of various kinds, however, the world over, people have derived new and useful applications of the plant.

One such use is preparing fabric from hemp fiber from whose production cost is quite low when compared with cotton.

The varsity head said following lab experiments of hemp fiber, the industrial use has been monitored as well, adding that the university department has in fact signed a memorandum of understanding with US Apparel for future export prospects.

