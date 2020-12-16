Web Analytics
Right decision to close educational institutions: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: It was the right decision to close educational institutions given a continued increase in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “Students should rest assured that the moment things get better all institutions will open.”

“I am greatly concerned about their education.”

On November 23, the federal government had announced to shut all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It has been decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will start from December 25 to January 10,” Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a press conference after a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.

