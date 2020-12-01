Shafqat Mahmood has a special advice for students

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted on Tuesday that the government had to close educational institutions due to rising cases of the coronavirus.

“It was done with a heavy heart,” he said, requesting all the students not to waste this time.

Also Read: After TeleSchool, govt all set to launch radio schools

“I request all students to use this time not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework, in short continue with studies as much as possible.”

We had to close educational institutions because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. It was done with a heavy heart. I request all students to use this time not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework, in short continue with studies as much as possible — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 1, 2020

On November 23, the federal government had announced to shut all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It has been decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will start from December 25 to January 10,” Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a press conference after a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.

Comments

comments