‘Right to Self-Determination Day’ reminds world of responsibility towards Kashmiris: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Sunday the people of occupied Kashmir are being subjected to collective punishment by Indian occupation forces who have converted the territory into the largest militarised zone in the world.

In a message on Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday, he said the current situation in occupied Kashmir is the worst in recent history where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including the right to life, food, health, freedom of expression and assembly.

The president said more than 150 days of lockdown and absence of fundamental freedoms have challenged the conscience of the international community and India’s credentials of being a respectable member of the comity of nations.

“On 5 January 1949, the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the resolution that guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people realize their right to self-determination,” he said, adding today’s commemoration is aimed at reminding the global community that they cannot shy away from their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination Day, today with renewed pledge to continue their freedom struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

This year, the day is being observed when occupied Kashmir is under continued military siege on the 154th consecutive day, today.

