‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse begins in Pakistan

KARACHI: The annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the ‘ring of fire’ has begun in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon — passing between Earth and the Sun — is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

They occur every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.

According to the met office, apart of southern parts of Pakistan, the solar eclipse would also be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo and Ethiopia and in northern parts of India and China.

The Solar Eclipse that commenced at 09:26 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) will conclude at 12:46 the afternoon. At approximately 10:59 am, the moon would completely eclipse the sun.

The Met department said the solar eclipse of June 21 (Sunday) would be fully visible in Karachi.

“Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) will have 90 per cent eclipse visibility while Karachi will have full visibility. The eclipse will be visible from Australia to Europe, as well as to people in Central Asia and Asian countries,” said the PMD.

The ophthalmologists have described Sunday’s [June 21] eclipse “dangerous for the human eye” as it would emit ultraviolet rays that could permanently destroy the vision of the human eye. Solar Eclipse Precautions Do not look directly at the sun

Do not use homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark sunglasses

Use special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, to view the eclipse.

Avoid looking at the Sun through telescope, binoculars and any other optical device. Looking directly at the Sun can Loss of the central vision

Distorted vision

Altered colour vision

