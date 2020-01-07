Ringleader of street criminal gang nabbed in Karachi  

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a ringleader of a street criminal gang, operating in posh areas of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused was caught red-handed as he was looting purse, jewelry and a mobile phone from a woman in the city. He is identified as Shehbaz.

“Two of his accomplices were able to flee from the scene,” they said adding that police have begun a hunt for them.

During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they were involved in depriving mostly women of their valuables in Defence and other areas of the city.

On December 21, police arrested two accused over their involvement in looting commuters while impersonating as policemen in North Nazimabad area of the city.

According to the spokesman of district central police, the cops hailing from the North Nazimabad police station busted a group involved in looting travelers in the city while posing themselves as cops. The police arrested two members of the gang.

The authorities recovered four mobile phones, two laptops, a vehicle and some cash amount from their possession.

During initial investigations, the accused have confessed for their involvement in various criminal activities. “We have registered cases against them and further probe is underway to uncover their other criminal activities,” he said.

