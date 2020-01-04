Sindh Rangers arrest 19 suspects in Karachi-wide raids

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have rounded up 19 suspects during raids conducted at different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesman, the raids were conducted in metropolis’ areas of Baldia, Korangi, Malir City and other areas by the paramilitary forces.

The arrested were wanted in street crimes, drugs peddling and other heinous crimes in the city, said Rangers spokesman.

The arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs at Hub check post near Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesman, the betel nuts and drugs worth Rs20 million were recovered from a truck going to Karachi from Hub.

At least 263 kilograms of betel nuts, five kilograms of hashish and 17kg of heroin was confiscated, according to the Rangers.

Last week, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh apprehended 20 criminals from different parts of Karachi, involved in heinous crimes of dacoities street crimes and drug peddling.

