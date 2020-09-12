SUKKUR: The water level receding in Indus with medium flood at Guddu Barrage, citing in-charge control room ARY News reported on Saturday.

The water in River Indus went down by 37,000 cusecs in last 12 hours and the inflow of water at Guddu Barrage dropped to 3,83,655 cusecs.

The water discharge from Guddu has been measured at 3,51,255 cusecs, according to the irrigation control room water record.

Meanwhile, the inflow of water in River Indus at Sukkur barrage measured today at 4,83,400 cusecs and outflow at 4,40,440 cusecs, according to the water record.

It is pertinent to mention here that the danger level of water at Guddu and Sukkur barrages begins when the water graph reaches to 7,00,000 cusecs and above at these points.

Moreover, the water in downstream at Kotri Barrage has been in low flood at 2,29,729 cusecs, while the water discharge recorded 2,19,824 cusecs at the barrage.

According to officials, the water level likely to drop to low level flood in the river by next week.

The situation at Guddu Barrage was stable with receding water level,which is easing the pressure on the riverine areas, according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

However, the Sukkur Barrage is likely to take another week to stabilize towards low flood.

Meanwhile, the seven gates of Sukkur Barrage were opened after removal of sediments that had kept them blocked posing problems for regulation of water and impeding the water flow.

Comments

comments