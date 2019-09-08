Road accident claims three lives in Gujrat

GUJRAT: At least three people were killed while 12 others injured when three vehicles collided with each other in Gujrat on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the accident took place at G.T. Road near Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat. Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The hospital sources said that the deceased hailed from Mardan and Pattoki.

Read More: Road accidents claim six lives in Sahiwal

Earlier on August 13, at least six people, including two women, had been killed and 13 others injured in separate road accidents in district Sahiwal on the 2nd day of Eidul Azha.

Upon being informed of the accidents, rescue officials had shifted the deceased and injured to nearby medical facilities. Reasons behind most of the accidents were over-speeding and drivers’ negligence, police officials had said.

Comments

comments