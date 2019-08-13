Road accidents claim six lives in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: At least six people, including two women, were killed and 13 others injured in separate road accidents in district Sahiwal on the 2nd day of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

Upon being informed of the accidents, rescue officials shifted the deceased and injured to nearby medical facilities. Reasons behind most of the accidents were over-speeding and drivers’ negligence, said police officials.

Earlier on June 8, at least two people had been killed while seven others suffered burn injuries when a passenger van had caught fire in Sahiwal.

Read More: Two dead, seven injured as van catches fire in Sahiwal

Rescue sources had relayed the van caught fire near the Gamber Adda. As a result, nine people, including the driver of the vehicle, had suffered burn wounds.

Upon being informed of the incident, rescue teams had reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital. Police said the van had caught fire because of gas cylinder leak.

Comments

comments