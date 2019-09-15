Road accident claims three lives in Lahore

LAHORE: At least three people were killed and one other critically injured in an accident in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Police officials said that the head-on collision between a vehicle and an auto rickshaw took place near Wateen Chowk in Lahore on Sunday evening .

Police and rescue official, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Younis, 30, Rashida, 16 and Shoukat, 55, said hospital sources.

Cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on September 8, at least three people had been killed while 12 others injured when three vehicles collided with each other in Gujrat.

Police said that the accident took place at G.T. Road near Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat. Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The hospital sources said that the deceased hailed from Mardan and Pattoki.

