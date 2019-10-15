Road to Makkah: CAA takes one step forward to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made progress in the implementing ‘Road to Makkah’ project which would facilitate Hajj pilgrims in 2020 during its next phase, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the success of the project initiated from Islamabad International Airport, the aviation authorities have commenced preparations for expanding it to Karachi’s airport.

A meeting was held under the chair of CAA’s chief operating officer Imran Khan which was attended by the stakeholders to formulate a strategy to establish special counters for pre-clearance and immigration process at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The nationals who are departing to perform Hajj rituals will get special facility of speedy immigration process at the airport.

Moreover, CAA management has also written a letter, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, to the project’s headquarters that stated the preparedness for the project.

The letter also sought Saudi Arabian immigration authorities’ further recommendations for making any necessary changes in the proposed plan if deemed appropriate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated Road to Makkah project at Islamabad International Airport on July 5.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-3003 carrying around 442 pilgrims was departed from Islamabad Airport. PM Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar saw off the departing Hajj pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs NoorulHaq Qadri and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik were also present on the occasion.

Upon arrival PM Khan was given a detailed briefing about the project, under which, immigration and other formalities of intending pilgrims travelling to the Holy Makkah are being completed at Islamabad airport.

PM Imran on the occasion said that facilitating overseas Pakistanis, investors and tourists on the airports was the top priority of PTI government.

Under the Road to Makkah project, at least ten immigration counters had been set up at the airport to provide immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

It must be noted that the Saudi Arabia government initiated this project on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

