Roadside bomb kills 15 Afghan civilians

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: At least 15 Afghan civilians, including eight children and six women, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in northern Kunduz province, local officials said on Wednesday.

Mahbubullah Sayedi, the district chief of Imam Sahib, said the incident occurred on the main road in the district.

“The families were on their way to a wedding ceremony when unfortunately their vehicle hit a roadside bomb that killed them,” Sayedi said.

At least 3,812 civilians were killed and wounded in the first half of this year in different incidents across the country. In the same period, 144 women and 327 children were killed and more than 1,000 more wounded, the U.N. said.

Comments

comments