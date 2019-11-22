Robber returns excess money looted during bank heist

An interesting conversation has emerged during a bank robbery when the cashier handed more amount than demanded to the robber.

The robber, identified as Sandy Hawkins, 73, went to a bank in Florida and demanded the cashier to handover US$1,100.

The teller, who witnessed the incident first hand, told media the robber asked for $1,100, but when he asked for his debit card, the 73-year-old man said, “This is a robbery. I have a weapon.” He said the robber placed his right hand into his waistband.

Obeying the instructions, the cashier counted out $2,000 and tried to hand it over to the old man. However, he refused, saying that it was too much and again demanded his desired amount.

The teller then slid $1,100 through the window and Hawkins took it and left.

The accused was later arrested after the manager at a nearby sports bar he frequented identified him. The man confessed to his crime before the law enforcing authorities and also showed them a bank deposit slip that read: “Give me US$1,100. Now, No Alarms, Hope to get caught.”

Hawkins was charged with robbery and booked at the Palm Beach County jail.

A former landlord of the house, where the accused was arrested told The Palm Beach Post that Hawkins’ life changed in September 2013 when Linda, his wife since 1997, died of cancer at 70.

