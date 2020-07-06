Robbers enter house on ‘combing operation’ pretext in Karachi

KARACHI: Eight unidentified dacoits robbed a family of gold, cash and cell phones worth Rs 1.7 million in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, an eight-member dacoit gang entered into the house in the pretext of ‘combing operation’ and robbed a family.

One member of the dacoit gang said that they were conducting a search operation in the area. The dacoits asked permission, entered the house and looted cash and other valuables, said a family member of the robbed house.

The accused also took two motorcycles along with them when they were leaving the house after the robbery.

Police have launched an investigation and started the search for culprits.

Earlier in April, two dacoits were killed in an alleged encounter with police in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.

According to police, the dacoits were looting in the area and upon seeing the police party, they opened fire upon. In the exchange of fire two dacoits were killed, while two of their accomplices managed to flee away from the scene.

The identity of the dacoits could not be ascertained, said the local police

