Robbers held for looting citizen in guise of online delivery boy

KARACHI: In yet another case of online delivery services being used for criminal activities, police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two people who allegedly robbed a person in the guise of an online delivery boy, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Darakhshan police have arrested two people, exposing a gang allegedly involved in depriving citizens of their valuables in the guise of online delivery boys.

The police said that the accused snatched a cell phone from a citizen while portraying them as part of an online delivery store. “They have been identified as Yameen and Abdullah,” they said adding that the mobile phone of the citizen and a weapon were also recovered from their possession.

The police have also found a criminal record of the accused.

In a similar incident recently, police claimed to have apprehended a person involved in looting people in the guise of a delivery boy of an online food service.

According to details, the police carried out a raid in the Ferozeabad area of the city to arrest a man named Abdul Rauf over his alleged involvement in numerous street crime activities.

Read More: Dacoits show mercy to delivery boy, return snatched assets

The police recovered the uniform of an online food delivery service, a bag and a weapon from his possession.

Sharing the modus operandi of the accused, SSP West Sajid Sadozai said that he used to ring doorbells of houses in Karachi in the guise of a delivery boy of online food service.

“He along with his other accomplices used to deprive citizens of their belongings as they open door to receive delivery of the foodstuff,” he said adding that the accused had admitted his role in 21 street crimes in the city.

