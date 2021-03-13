Robert Downey Jr. in the running for worst actor at the Razzie Awards

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. is on the list of nominees on Friday for Razzie Awards, an annual shaming of what voters consider the year’s worst films and performances.

Downey Jr. was in the running for worst actor for playing the title role in Dolittle, a movie remake about a doctor who can talk to animals.

Dolittle, released by Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, tied for the most Razzie nominations with six overall including the worst picture. It will compete with Netflix’s Polish erotic drama 365 Days, which also received six Razzie nods.

Others contending for the worst film included Music directed by musician Sia about a young girl with autism and a movie remake of the TV show Fantasy Island.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s glitzy Academy Awards ceremony. Winners of the Razzies will be announced on April 24, the night before this year’s Oscars.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted for online by members from more than two dozen countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.

This year, the Razzies announced a special pandemic-related award for 2020 as “The Worst Calendar Year EVER!”

