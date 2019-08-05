Web Analytics
Roche says test showed drug helped vs bladder cancer

ZURICH: Roche Holding said its Tecentriq drug combined with platinum-based chemotherapy reduced the risk of the disease worsening or death in patients with advanced bladder cancer, the Swiss pharma company said on Monday.

Tecentriq was the first cancer immunotherapy approved in bladder cancer, with Roche now evaluating the treatment in combination with other medicines for early and advanced forms of the disease.

The Phase III study met its targets of preventing the condition worsening, when compared with chemotherapy alone. Roche said it would share the data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

