Two rockets fired from Afghanistan land in Pakistan, no casualty reported

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Wednesday that two rockets fired from the Afghan side of border landed in Pakistan’s area today, however, no casualty or damage was reported, ARY News reported.

The FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Torkham border has been closed in view of security concerns, whereas, Pakistan has raised to matter with senior Afghan officials regarding the cross-border rocket attack. She added that Torkham border is temporarily closed for travelling which would be reopened soon.

Earlier in October last year, at least eleven people, including six Pakistan Army soldiers and five civilians, had sustained injuries when Afghan security forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Afghan border.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan forces fired from the Nari district of the Kunar province, targeting the civilian population in Arundu village in Chitral.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively and targeted the Afghan border posts which engaged in the firing. “There are reports of substantial damage to Afghan Border Posts, while fire stopped after an engagement at a military level,” the military’s media wing said.

