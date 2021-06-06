40 injured as roof collapses during ceremony in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: A joyous engagement ceremony in Sindh’s Jamshoro turned into a mournful occasion after the roof of a house collapsed leaving at least 40 people injured, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred when the roof of the mud house suddenly caved in when the ceremony was going on.

According to rescue sources, most of the injured included women and children who were inside the mud house when it collapsed during the ceremony.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad where the condition of 10 women is said to be critical.

In a similar incident back in 2020, eight people were killed and at least 20 others injured awhen the roof of a mud house collapsed in KP.

Soon after the incident, the ceremony participants, who were gathered outside the house, together with other people of the area rushed to the site to rescue the victims.

