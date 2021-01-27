PIA decides it will fight for Roosevelt Hotel in Reko Diq case

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has Wednesday announced it will be contesting to save its New York’s Roosevelt Hotel which is being evaluated by a British Virgin Islands (BVI) court to settle the Reko Diq case as it was mortgaged against the deal, ARY News reported.

According to the details through sources privy to the development, the national flag carrier has sought the help from high court lawyers in the litigation process as it prepares grounds to fight the case of Roosevelt Hotel which is feared to be awarded to the international mining company.

PIA will hire its own lawyer and will fight the case via its off shore company Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL) established in BVI, the sources have confirmed of the development.

Separately to happen earlier today is that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) adopted effective measures to remove the concerns of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the issuance of pilots’ licences, citing sources.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) prepared a response to the ICAO’s Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) which would be sent before the February 3, sources told ARY News.

The ICAO had identified Significant Security Concerns (SSCs) regarding the personnel licencing and training in relation to the licencing of pilots and sought a response by the country’s aviation authority till February 3.

