CAA takes steps to remove ICAO’s concerns over pilots licencing: sources

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has adopted effective measures to remove the concerns of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the issuance of pilots’ licences, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) prepared a response to the ICAO’s Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) which would be sent before the February 3, sources told ARY News.

The ICAO had identified Significant Security Concerns (SSCs) regarding the personnel licencing and training in relation to the licencing of pilots and sought a response by the country’s aviation authority till February 3.

Sources said that Pakistan is in talking with the British Civil Aviation Authority to adopt a UK-like system to ensure transparency in licencing and examinations of pilots.

The UK aviation authority had offered installation of a system as per international standards which would assist Pakistan to remove concerns of ICAO besides raising the standards of pilots’ licences issued by CAA.

It emerged that the British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable all around the world.

According to CAA spokesperson, the pilots’ examination and licencing system is linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) bio-metric system in order to ensure transparency.

