PM Imran Khan departs for Iran, slated to meet Rouhani, Khamenei

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed on an official one-day visit to Tehran on a mission to promote peace and security in between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the region, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari are also alongside the premier.

The prime minister is slated to hold meetings with the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Detailed discussions will be held on the fractured relations of Saudi Arabia and Iran along with matters pertaining to the prevalent security situation in gulf countries and peacemaking initiatives.

The premier is set to leave for the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Tuesday.

Iran has upheld Pakistan’s effort to broker peace between the two Muslim countries who have had a history of tumultuous relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif had said in a statement earlier that Iran was ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia to iron out long standing issues between the two countries.

Zarif had maintained that dialogue was the only way forward for long-standing peace and harmony in the region.

