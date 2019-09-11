Round the clock opening of Torkham border to boost trade activities: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said round the clock opening of Torkham border will boost the trade and economic activities.

In a statement issued here from Peshawar, the provincial chief executive said Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate the border opening soon, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said job opportunities will also be created for the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan besides enhancing trade with Central Asian countries.

The border has been opened on trial basis for twenty-four hours since 2nd of this month.

Earlier, the KP government had completed all arrangements for keeping the Torkham border operational for 24 hours.

From both sides of the border, the countries have increased the number of counters to more than 20 and also deployed additional officials to smoothly continue the trade activities for 24 hours.

Earlier on July 31, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had visited Torkham, the Pak-Afghan border crossing, to review arrangements so that the border could remain open round the clock.

Talking to journalists, Mahmood Khan had said that the KP government released Rs79 mn to provide facilities at the border crossing. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shehzad was also accompanied by the chief minister during the visit.

Arbab Shehzad had said that the Afghanistan government was also wanted that Torkham border should be remained opened round-the-clock.

