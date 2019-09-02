Routine life remains paralyzed in IoK as curfew enters 29th day

SRINAGAR: Routine life remains paralyzed in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) as curfew and strict communication blockade entered 29th day on Monday.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closing of TV channels.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 29th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages.

