No one will be allowed to disrupt routine life in Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that no one will be allowed disrupt the routine life in the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at his office to review law and order situation in the province, CM Buzdar said that the law will come into action against those taking the law into their own hands.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that rule of law will be ensured at every cost in the province. The chief minister directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to remain active to protect the life and property of the people.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements taken in different districts in connection with the JUI-F’s march.

IG police briefed the meeting about the law and order situation of the province as well as the security of the participants of the march.

Read More: No one to be allowed to take law into their own hands, warns interior ministry

Earlier in the day, Interior Ministry had said the government will not create any hurdle in the path of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) march and added that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The decision had been taken during a meeting of Interior Ministry with Interior Secretary in the chair.

Concerned authorities had been directed to ensure the safety of the lives of citizens in Islamabad and taking measures to not affect daily life of citizens in any way.

