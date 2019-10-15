ISLAMABAD: The British Royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Government Girls High School, University Colony in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

The couple saw different parts of the school and also inspected a class of mathematics. They got mixed up with the students of the school, Radio Pakistan reported.

The school administration briefed the royal couple about the school and the education system in Pakistan.

The visiting royals during their five-day visit are scheduled to visit Northern Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides capital Islamabad and Lahore.

The duo is also scheduled to meet with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides attending other engagements today.

It is the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

