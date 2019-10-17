Web Analytics
Royal couple visits Badshahi Mosque in Lahore

LAHORE: In their maiden visit to Pakistan, British royal couple, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Thursday evening arrived at the iconic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited different parts of the historical mosque and listened to the recitation of the Holy Quran.

 

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also met with Badshahi Mosque’s Imam (prayer leader) and discussed various topics, including interfaith harmony.

Read More: Royals in Lahore: Governor Punjab gifts painting to Prince William

Earlier in the day, as the Cambridges are in Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had presented souvenirs to Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton upon their arrival.

The governor had gifted a painting and a traditional artifact made of olive wood to the Duke of Cambridge while the CM Punjab presented a shawl to the Duchess.

