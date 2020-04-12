ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Sunday so far, more than 1.77 million needy families have been given Rs12,000 each under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme across the country.

Speaking at a media briefing, she said Rs22.46 billion have been disbursed among deserving families under the programme aimed at helping poor people badly affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The SAPM said first information reports (FIRs) were registered against 40 people over illegal deductions from the relief amount. She added she came to know that up to Rs1,000 is being deducted in some areas, vowing strict action against those involved in such illegal acts.

Deserving people can avail the Ehsaas programme by sending a message on 8171, she said, explaining that those eligible get response in ten days’ time about the date and cash centre they will be receiving payment from.

The special assistant asked the people receiving any kind of salary to not apply for the relief money as the emergency programme is aimed to financially assist daily wagers rendered jobless due to the countrywide lockdown.

She urged the people to visit cash centres only when they are asked to do so via a message.

