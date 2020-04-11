ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday the government is employing a number of daily wagers rendered jobless by the coronavirus lockdown in the 10 Billion Tree Campaign.

In a tweet, he said: “Pakistan innovates in the time of COVID19. With daily wagers out of jobs, our govt is employing a number of them as part of the massive 10 Billion Tree Campaign – impacting lives and the planet positively at the same time. Every initiative counts.”

Pakistan innovates in the time of COVID19. With daily wagers out of jobs, our govt is employing a number of them as part of the massive 10 Billion Tree Campaign – impacting lives and the planet positively at the same time. Every initiative counts. pic.twitter.com/3ajFP7lFNT — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 11, 2020

Speaking at a media briefing on April 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed the need for striking a balance between the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and providing livelihoods to daily wagers.

“We need to use rationale and figure out ways and means to stop both the corona spread and hunger,” he said, citing India’s example of imposing a 21-day lockdown without, what he said, necessary planning, due to which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had to apologise to the people.

