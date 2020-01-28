Rs24tr borrowed in last 10 years: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the former rulers for putting the country under heavy debt, Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that over Rs 24 trillion had been borrowed in the last 10 years, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Murad Saeed said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif undertook 25 private visit to London and added that over Rs 2140 were spent on the security of Jati Umrah.

He maintained that the official helicopter of the then prime minister had been used by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his children.

The minister added that over Rs163 billion were spent on the security of then president Asif Ali Zardadri and added that he had held three camp offices, which expenses had been paid by the public money.

Murad Saeed further said that then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had held five camp offices and had wasted the public money.

Read More: Sharifs brought county on brink of economic disaster: Faisal Javed

Last year on July 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Javed Khan had said that Sharif family had brought the country on the verge of economic collapse.

Talking to journalists, Senator Faisal Javed had said that Sharif family had pondered national wealth and laundered the money abroad to amass properties.

He had said that both PML-N and PPP had been involved in corruption and added that the condition of the poor could only be improved by eradicating corruption from the society.

Comments

comments