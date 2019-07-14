Sharifs brought county on brink of economic disaster: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that Sharif family brought the country on the verge of economic collapse, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Senator Faisal Javed said that Sharif family pondered national wealth and laundered the money abroad to amass properties.

He said that both PML-N and PPP had been involved in corruption and added that the condition of the poor could only be improved by eradicating corruption from the society.

Responding to a question about a report published in a British newspaper, the PTI leader said that more facts will be revealed after investigations.

He said that when the plunderers were asked about money laundering they started criticizing the national institutions to conceal their corruption.

Earlier on May 25, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the former rulers’ corruption ruined the country’s economy.

Talking to journalists, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was hurling allegations on the current government to hide the poor performance and corruption of his own government in Sindh.

She had said that opposition was in anxiety to see the economy on the on upward trajectory and added the chapter of plunderers had been closed.

