Rs25bn to be spent on provision of basic facilities in Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced to launch to launch a new programme for provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps across the province.

Approving the program at a meeting in Lahore, CM Buzdar said that Rs25 billion will be spent on the program.

The chief minister said under this program, clean drinking water will be provided besides ensuring a standard sanitation and sewerage system in the province.

He said, “More funds have been allocated for development of underprivileged areas of the province in current fiscal year’s budget.”

On the occasion, CM Buzdar said measures will also be taken to restore dis-functional water supply and sewerage schemes. He further said that necessary machinery will be purchased for sanitation program.

Earlier on July 18, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the provincial government would take every possible measure to facilitate the masses.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at his office, CM Buzdar had said that the PTI-led government in Punjab did not believe in lip-service and added that they would take concrete measures to provide relief to the masses.

Criticizing the PML-N government, the chief minister had said that billions of rupees had been wasted on exhibitory projects. He had said that the current government was focusing on providing necessary facilities to the people.

