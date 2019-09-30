Rs5 lakhs to be paid to family of each quake victim: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced a comprehensive relief package for rehabilitation of earthquake victims of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said the federal government will provide half million rupees as compensation each for those, who died in the recent earthquake, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said injured people are being facilitated with complete medical cover, while Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal will distribute cheques among them after making final assessment.

Dr Firdous said that about 1,000 houses have been fully damaged and 200,000 rupees each will be given under this category, while 3,500 households were partially damaged, which will be compensated with 50,000 rupees each.

She said around 1,200 mud houses damaged in the earthquake, which will get 50,000 rupees each.

The compensation amount for about 100 damaged shops will be 50,000 rupees, while partially damaged shops be provided 25,000 rupees each for their rehabilitation, she added.

Similarly, around 90 cattle were killed in the earthquake and 50,000 rupees will be granted against each of such cattle.

Regarding damaged infrastructure, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Punjab Government will rebuild the main road and damaged portion of canal along that route.

She said PM Imran Khan has also directed National Disaster Management Authority to build field toilets for ladies on emergency basis.

The special assistant said the federal government is going to formulate a long-term policy with the collaboration of Azad Kashmir government for the rehabilitation of link roads, schools, hospitals, nurseries at an estimate of 1,200 million rupees.

She said the federal government is providing 38 tents for temporary and immediate functioning of schools in the quake hit areas.

