Rs6bn to be spent on Baba Guru Nanak University project: CM Buzdar   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that six billion rupees will be spent on construction of Baba Guru Nanak University project in Nankana Sahib, ARY News reported.

While addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University, CM Buzdar said that the establishment of the university was of vital importance and added that the Kartarpur Corridor will also be inaugurated soon.

According to a statement issued from his office, the Punjab chief minister said, “The credit of this historic achievement goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The establishment of this university will not only benefit the local people but the Sikh community from across the globe will also study in this institution, CM Buzdar added.

“Punjab government has decided to set up eight universities and five institutes in the province during one year,” he said and added that classes have already been started in some of the institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister announced that the University of North Punjab will be set up in Chakwal while the University of South Punjab will be established in Layyah district.

He said that the construction of the center of excellence in Nankana Sahib was about to be completed. Sehat Insaf Card scheme has been launched in Nankana Sahib to provide free medical facilities to thousands of deserving families, he added.

CM Buzdar said that PTI government wanted socio-economic and political empowerment of the minority communities and Rs70 crores have been allocated for their welfare in the current budget.

